Record heat likely again today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday Gulf Coast or happy Friday’s eve! We are almost to the weekend!

Our weather won’t be bringing us many if any changes again today. The day starts quiet and mild. As the day goes on, we’ll get toasty fast. Highs will reach the middle 90s meaning we’re right back in record territory. The record highs for Mobile and Pensacola today are both 94.

Rain chances continue to remain low and even lower than the past two days. It’s only a 10% chance one finds you during this afternoon. Most just get mostly sunny skies. With a little higher humidity a few more folks will also have heat index values in the triple digits.

As we round out the work-week it’s more heat and not much relief. Thanks to a stubborn area of high pressure across the eastern US our skies remain mostly dry and the heat sticks around through most of next week. Some models are hinting that we could see some cooler air by next weekend, but with being so far in the future, it’s no guarantee. Stay tuned.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The tropics remain active, but less-so compared to recent days. There are two named storms and no disturbances.

Tropical Storm Karen continues to move north away from Puerto Rico. Karen will likely remain a tropical storm in the coming days. The storm is forecast to slow down, meander, then make a turn to the west. Little to no strengthening is forecast. As Karen loops around and moves west, it is forecast to weaken and lose tropical characteristics due to a hostile environment. We’ll continue to watch, but at this time, Karen is not a threat to the U.S.

Hurricane Lorenzo continues to intensify in the eastern Atlantic. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the week. Lorenzo poses no threat to land as all reliable forecast models take the storm to the north.