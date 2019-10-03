Record heat continues for now, but relief is in sight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast. Happy Thursday or happy Friday’s Eve as we like to call it.

Don’t expect many changes weather-wise today. The day starts quiet and mild, but it will get hot fast. By late morning we’ll likely be in the lower 90s. Highs will reach the middle 90s again today meaning we should comfortable beat record highs once again.

Rain chances remain low today. There may be a shower or two around during the late afternoon or early evening, but that chance is only 10%. Past sundown we’re right back to dry skies. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s.

We’ll see some subtle changes tomorrow. A weakening front will move in and this may bring us a couple more showers than today, but it’s only a 20% chance. Highs remain in the middle 90s.

This front will knock down our temperatures only 2-3 degrees for Saturday while keeping things dry.

More significant changes arrive Sunday. A much more potent front will be moving into the southeast. Before the front arrives our rain chances will increase. We’ll get scattered thunderstorms and upper 80s on Sunday and by Monday that chance is 60% with highs in the upper 80s.

The front finally moves past us heading into Tuesday and temperatures that resemble fall will be moving in. For Tuesday and Wednesday we get lows in the lower to middle 60s with highs in the middle 80s! These temperatures are still above normal this time of year, but it will feel like a big change.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

In the tropics Lorenzo is no longer a tropical system, but will be impacting western Europe heading into the weekend.

We continue to track a disturbance in the western Caribbean. It has a low chance of developing as it moves west. It does not pose a foreseeable threat here. The rest of the tropics are quiet.