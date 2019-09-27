Record heat and little relief continues…

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!

Our forecast headlines include more record heat, little relief from rain, and we continue to track the tropics.

Early on there’s a small chance for a few showers as early on there have been a few small passing showers north of I-10. Most though will start with sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. The showers around early will be gone by mid-morning and we’ll be looking at sunny skies.

It’s going to warm up fast. We’ll be in the lower 90s by lunchtime and it’s middle 90s for highs. The forecast today calls for records to be broken in both Mobile and Pensacola. Record highs for both cities is 94 today. If you’re north of I-10 there’s a chance you get to the upper 90s and at the coast, it’s lower 90s thanks to a strong south breeze today. No matter where you are at though, heat index values will be around 100.

By sundown, any rain out there will have faded away. This will lead to another quiet and warm night, but that at least means we’re looking good for football. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s.

Don’t expect many changes into the weekend. We get more dry skies and low rain chances at 10%. Thanks to a persistent high pressure, not only will this pattern stick around through the weekend, but it will last through at least the latter half of next week.

Remember, we are still under a fire alert meaning it’s illegal to burn fields, grasslands, and woodlands without a permit. We have more details on WKRG.COM. The latest drought monitor came out yesterday and about a third of the area is under a moderate drought. These conditions will worsen with little relief in sight.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane Lorenzo and Tropical Storm Karen continue to churn in the Atlantic.



Karen remains a weak tropical storm. The system is encountering a hostile environment with dry air and strong wind shear. The storm is expected to weaken into a depression and should eventually devolve into a remnant low by the end of the weekend.



Lorenzo is a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The storm is expected to maintain major hurricane status through the weekend as it continues moving into the central Atlantic. Lorenzo poses no threat to the U.S.