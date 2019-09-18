Record heat and active tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s all downhill to the weekend from here Gulf Coast.

Be prepared for heat today and a lot of it. While it will be halfway comfortable early, it gets hot fast. By lunchtime we’ll be in the middle 90s and most north of the immediate coast today will top out near 100°! Beat the heat today by taking breaks, finding shade, packing plenty of hydration, look before you lock, and don’t forget the pets.

Our skies continue to offer very little if any relief. Once again rain chances will only be around 10%. By the evening the chance of any rain goes away and we’ll get another clear night with lows in the middle 70s.

Tomorrow there is some hope. A back door cold front will move in. It’s called a back door front because it’s moving in from the east. This will help bump rain chances slightly tomorrow to 40%. Not everyone will get rain, but it’s a lot better than our 10% chance today.

After the front moves away our low rain chances return. The only good thing about the front moving away will be that it won’t be as hot. Temperatures will still be above average into the weekend, but it’s lower 90s for highs instead of upper 90s and lows will be close to 70 instead of 75.

Tropical Update:

September is historically the most active month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, so it is no surprise that we have multiple tropical entities ongoing.

Tropical Depression Imelda, formally Tropical Storm Imelda, formed quickly in the northwest Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. The storm made a quick landfall near Freeport, TX. Imelda will continue to drop heavy rain over eastern Texas. Some spots could get up to 10 inches through the end of the week.

Hurricane Humberto reached major hurricane status Tuesday evening. The storm will race by Bermuda bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. From there, Humberto will race into the north Atlantic and become an extra-tropical system.

Tropical Depression Ten is now tropical storm Jerry. It’s in the central Atlantic and will continue moving west northwest. Forecast models take the system north of the Lesser Antilles through the weekend. It could become a hurricane by Sunday. As it moves west, forecast models turn it north before it reaches the Gulf. It’s not a threat, but we’ll continue to watch.

There are two tropical disturbances out in the Atlantic. Both have a low chance of developing. At this time there are no foreseeable tropical threats to our stretch of the Gulf.