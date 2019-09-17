Record Heat Again for Wednesday…Stay Cool

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Tropical depression 10 has formed in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to strengthen and eventually become a hurricane. It will likely be staying north of the Caribbean and most forecast models have it turning north in the Atlantic before reaching the United States. At the moment it doesn't pose a threat to the United States, but we'll continue to follow. The next name on the list is Imelda.

Tropical Storm Imelda formed from what was very briefly known as tropical depression 11. Not only did it become a tropical storm quickly, but it also already made landfall. It’s not a threat here. Further strengthening is not forecast as it moves inland, but with all the tropical moisture this will be a substantial rainmaker for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.