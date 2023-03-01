MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s was a pretty warm end to the month of February, as both Mobile and Pensacola shattered their record high temperatures. Mobile saw a high of 85°, beating the previous record of 82° in 2018. Meanwhile, Pensacola broke their previous record of 79° set in 2021 by 5 degrees with a high of 84°.

Although these temperatures broke the daily record highs, they also set an all-time high for the month of February for both Pensacola and Mobile. In Mobile, the previous all-time high recorded for February was 84°, which was set back in 1962 (61 years ago).

For Pensacola, this all-time high was actually set a few different times over the course of the month. The first time was on Thursday, February 23rd and on Saturday, February 25th when we saw a high of 83°. The all-time record high for February was 82°, which was set back 1972 but was also tied in 2011 and 2018. As of Tuesday, February 28th, Pensacola reached a high of 84°, breaking the all-time record high again for February for 2023.

It is difficult to determine at this time what we can expect temperature-wise as we head into March. The first couple of days will be warm in the middle to upper 70s, however, we are entering springtime and our spring severe weather season. The Gulf Coast could see multiple storm systems and cold fronts that could fluctuate our temperatures over the course of the month. On average, our last freeze of the winter is typically early March, but we have seen freezes as late as the last week of March into early April.