Rare Halloween Hunter’s Blue Full Moon tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Saturday, Oct. 31, a full moon will be visible. But, it is not just any full moon!

This is the second full moon of the month making it a “Blue Moon”. Also, the last time a full moon fell on Halloween was 76 years ago in 1944. Mars will also be visible next to the moon.

Skies should be clear and visibility should be great!

