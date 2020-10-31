Rare Halloween Hunter’s Blue Full Moon tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Saturday, Oct. 31, a full moon will be visible. But, it is not just any full moon!

This is the second full moon of the month making it a “Blue Moon”. Also, the last time a full moon fell on Halloween was 76 years ago in 1944. Mars will also be visible next to the moon.

Skies should be clear and visibility should be great!

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories