Rainy Sunday, cloudy evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Another rainy day ahead! We are waking up to temperatures in the low 50s with widespread showers across the area. Today the bulk of the moderate showers are going to be situated in our Florida counties as well as Monroe, Clarke and Conecuh County. We accumulated a few inches of rain today and are expecting to add another inch or so throughout tomorrow morning.

The weather prediction center released an excessive rainfall outlook for the NE parts of Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh county. We have a 90% chance of rain today. The temperatures haven’t fluctuated much due to the persistent rain, so we are going to have highs this afternoon in the mid-50s. This afternoon we will start to clear out with remaining sprinkles and light showers across our area. By Monday afternoon we should just be left with cloudy skies.

This week we are going to dry off and warm up with a high of 62 on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. We will be on a slow warming trend and back in the 70s by Christmas Eve with no chance of rain in the forecast. There will be partly cloudy skies but overall mild conditions for your Christmas!