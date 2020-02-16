Rainy Sunday, clearing in the Evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We woke up to widespread rain showers this Sunday morning! Grab those umbrellas because the rain isn’t over just yet. Today there is an 80% chance for rain with a high of 63 degrees.

The bulk of the rain will be in the mid-morning hours with lingering scattered conditions this afternoon. There are a few rumbles of thunder out there as well. By the time we head into the evening there will only be a 20% chance of scattered light showers. It should be clearing out in time for the Mardi Gras parades in Downtown Mobile!

We are sitting warm this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. The clouds started to build over night preventing us from cooling down. This afternoon we will be in the low 60s. Tomorrow we will be mostly cloudy with only a 20% chance of rain with a high of 72.

On Tuesday, a front is going to begin to dip its way southward through our region and is expected to stall over us. It will increase our rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s until it finally passes with a high of 58 degrees on Thursday. Friday things are looking clear and mostly sunny with a high of 59! Next weekend is looking pleasant.