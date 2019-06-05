Rainy and getting rainier Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The pattern has shifted. The rain has begun. Heat won't be an issue through the weekend but rain will. Some of us may get a month's worth of rain before Sunday. Prepare your property and lawn for water, and prepare yourself by timing your activities to keep you off wet roads. If you are driving in the rain during daytime, remember to keep your headlights on so you can be seen.

For the year, our area rainfall deficits range from around 20% to 40%. We may make that up by early next week. When you total up the rain that will fall each day, coastal counties could get a half a foot of rain by the middle of the weekend, and inland counties will easily get half that amount.

There are flash flood watches for coastal Mississippi, westward to eastern Texas. Our current flood risk is not high but we will have to stay aware later to see how things evolve. Always remember that a single slow-moving thunderstorm can drop several inches of rain within a couple of hours.

In this pattern, the timing and location of the heaviest rain and thunderstorms can't really be seen more than a few hours in advance so stay updated