Rain Today, clearing tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Lundi Gras Gulf Coast! This morning we are noticeably warmer sitting in the low 50s. Last night a warm front lifted North through our region which left behind some warm and unstable conditions. Today there is a 60% chance of scattered showers with a high of 70 degrees.

We are seeing overcast skies today with on and off light showers throughout the daytime. This evening, the line of showers associated with a cold front will track across our region. It is possible to see a few light showers early Tuesday morning but for the most part we should be clearing out with rain just in time for Mardi Gras!

Overnight the front has sped up and it looks to be clearing out Tuesday morning! There is 20% chance of showers before noon on Tuesday. In the afternoon it looks like it will be clearing skies with a high of 68. It will still be humid and cloudy out for the remainder of the day.

We will then have a major cool down and clear skies on Wednesday. On Thursday we will be back to sunny, clear skies with a high of 54 degrees. Friday morning it looks like we will be waking up to below freezing temperatures. By the end of this week our highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the low 30s!