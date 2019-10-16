Rain early before clearing and cooling; Keeping an eye on the southern Gulf of Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast we are halfway to the weekend! For those headed out the door early today, make sure you keep the umbrella handy.

A cold front to our northwest brings showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the morning and early afternoon. The chance a shower or thunderstorm finds you is 70%. While there may be a few strong downpours, the risk of any severe weather is very low.

It’s going to be warm and muggy during the first half of the day. By lunchtime, most will be near 80°. As the afternoon moves on the chance for rain will go down and so will our temperatures. At 6 PM any chance for rain is gone and we’ll begin to see temperatures fall through the 70s into the 60s!

Tonight looks to be the coolest night of the season as most will start tomorrow in the 50s, even at the coast! For the next 2 days it’s lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Changes do arrive Friday though as moisture works in from the tropics.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We continue to track a tropical disturbance near the southern Gulf of Mexico. This has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or a tropical storm. Most forecast models don’t develop this into anything strong, but what they are showing is a cluster of tropical moisture moving towards the northern Gulf by Friday into the weekend which should bring most along the central and eastern Gulf high rain chances. This is something that we need to continue watching as we move forward and if there are any changes, we’ll make sure we let you know.

The rest of the tropics are quiet.