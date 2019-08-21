Rain chances to increase while the tropics are becoming a little more active

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway to the weekend Gulf Coast! Keep the umbrella handy this evening as we’ll take a 20% chance for showers into the evening that’s where our rain chances will stay.

Tomorrow brings more showers and thunderstorms at a 50% chance. The best chance of rain early on will be closer to the coast and then thunderstorms will spread inland. If rain doesn’t find you, it will be warm and muggy under partly sunny skies with highs near 90.

Rain chances will continue to increase to end the week as thunderstorms will be likely Friday at 70% and Saturday at 60% with highs staying near 90.

In the tropics there is no threat to the Gulf, but they are beginning to heat up. We continue to track Chantal in the North Atlantic, but it will be fading away before too long. In the Bahamas, there’s a disturbance that has a low chance of developing as it approaches the east coast of Florida. This will then move north in the western Atlantic, hugging the southeast coast. It’s not coming into the Gulf. We continue to track the tropical wave in the southern Gulf. We are not expecting any development from this wave, but this is the reason why we’ll see an increase in rain by Friday.