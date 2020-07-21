Rain chances rising over the next few days, Tropics remain busy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few showers and storms were able to form today with seasonable heat and humidity. Rain chances will rise in the coming days thanks to a passing tropical disturbance.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible through the evening. Rain will down after sunset as we lose the heat of the day. Temperatures will stay warm through the evening before falling off into the 70s overnight. Some clouds will linger through the night with light breezes.

Wednesday will likely be another typical summer day on the Gulf Coast. We anticipate a rain-free start with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures will warm quickly approaching 90 by midday. Clouds will build with the first few showers or storms forming around lunchtime. Rain chances will rise to 40% through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 90s.

A tropical wave will move west northwest through the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to deeper moisture moving into our part of the Gulf Coast. Expect a better coverage of afternoon showers and storms for Thursday and Friday. The disturbance will continue to move west in the general direction of Texas.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo tonight or Wednesday morning. The westward movement is expected over the next 3-5 days with the system approaching the Caribbean by the weekend.

Invest 91L will move through the central Gulf of Mexico through the end of the week. There is a chance for some slow organizing in the days ahead. Deeper moisture will overspread our portion of the Gulf Coast leading to higher rain chances.