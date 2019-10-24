Rain chances rising Friday, some heavy rain possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Get ready to break out the umbrellas as we look to move into an unsettled weather pattern for the next few days.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Greene, George, and Jackson Counties in Mississippi through Saturday evening. An approaching cold front will interact with an area of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico. This will likely send a surge of moisture in the region resulting in higher rain chances.

Cloudy skies will stick around through the evening with a chance of showers beginning near the coast after sunset. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Rain chances will rise through Friday morning.



Off and on rain will likely continue through Friday under an overcast sky and southerly winds. Highs will reach the middle 70s. Rain chances will remain elevated through Saturday morning as a cold front moves through.

Highs will stay in the 70s with morning lows in the lower 60s

TROPICS UPDATE:

We are watching a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche that has a 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours. There is a medium chance of it developing into a tropical depression and minimal chance of strengthening further. Most of the models have the disturbance being engulfed by the cold front that’s making its way to our area.

