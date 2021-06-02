Rain chances on the rise

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are seeing some summertime showers and storms in our northwestern communities, but these will fade after sunset this evening. Lows tonight will be right where they should be this time of year in the mid-to-upper 60’s form most. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph with mostly cloudy skies. Early tomorrow morning, fog could impact your morning commute.

The rain chances increase for your Thursday to 50% west of I-65 and 20%-30% east of I-65. Not everyone will see rain, but that possibility is out there. High temperatures will be dependent on where the storms set up, but most will stick in the mid-to-upper 80’s.

Not everyone will see rain each day, but the chance is out there. Temperatures will stick in the mid-to-upper 80’s. Rain chances increase even more heading into the weekend at 50% and this continues into next week. It does not look like a washout in the coming days, but grab you umbrellas just in case.