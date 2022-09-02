Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!!

We start out calm and most will stay that way through the morning with just a few coastal storms possible. Temps are starting in the 70’s with very humid conditions.

Throughout the day, the rain chance will increase to between 50% and 60% this afternoon as highs top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Not everyone will see rain, but expect more rain than we have been seeing these past couple of days. Storms will fade as the sun sets this evening, just in time for some high school football!

Rain chances do stay between 50% and 60% through the weekend and into next week. The rain this weekend does look to be focused in the afternoon hours for the most part. Temps stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for most.

In the tropics, we are still tracking three areas. The first is Hurricane Danielle. It is expected to continue its trek in the northern Atlantic and eventually move to the NE away from the United States. The second area we are tracking is off the coast of Africa. This likely won’t develop and is not a threat to our area. The final disturbance we are tracking is in the central tropical Atlantic and will likely develop into a tropical depression or storm. The good news is this is forecast to curve back into the Atlantic and is not a threat.