We saw heat indexes over 100 again today but there may be some heat relief on the way tomorrow. A cluster of thunderstorms well to our northwest is producing a boundary that will quickly advance towards our area and as it plows into our gulf moisture it may produce a round of thunderstorms Monday morning. Models have differed with the timing of the line, but a Monday morning arrival seems likely. So dont be surprised to wake up to some rain drops and thunder. Occasionally we can also get strong wonds with these quick moving lines so we will keep an eye on it.
Otherwise some showers and thunderstorms will again be possible Monday afternoon and evening. Heat indexes will still be in upper 90’s, but morning rain and clouds along with some afternoon shoiwer and thunderstorms should help some with the heat. The rest of the week expect highs in the lower 90’s and lows in the lower 70’s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, with possible some better rain chances by Friday and the weeknd.
Rain Chances better for the work week
We saw heat indexes over 100 again today but there may be some heat relief on the way tomorrow. A cluster of thunderstorms well to our northwest is producing a boundary that will quickly advance towards our area and as it plows into our gulf moisture it may produce a round of thunderstorms Monday morning. Models have differed with the timing of the line, but a Monday morning arrival seems likely. So dont be surprised to wake up to some rain drops and thunder. Occasionally we can also get strong wonds with these quick moving lines so we will keep an eye on it.