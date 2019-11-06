Rain arrives Thursday with our next cold front, even colder next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered clouds are expected to linger across the Gulf Coast through the evening and overnight period. Temperatures will likely not be as chilly as we return to a light east wind. Those breezes will turn southerly by Thursday morning. Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s.

A cold front will approach the region through the day Thursday with increasing clouds. Some scattered rain will develop after 1pm. A few hit-and-miss storms will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 before the front slides through.

Some rain will linger overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Skies will clear out Friday as cooler air begins to settle into the region. Morning lows will drop into the lower 40s for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 60s.

Long-range forecast models are pointing toward a stronger cold front early next week. This front will bring some rain to the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. Behind it, an arctic air mass will move int bringing the coldest air of the season thus far. We may experience our first freeze Wednesday morning.