Quiet weather today that becomes unsettled tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, hopefully it was a good weekend.

It’s going to be a cool and quiet start to the work-week. You may need a sweater early today and be on the lookout for pockets of patchy fog. Any fog is gone by mid-morning.

We’ll warm up nicely. By this afternoon highs will reach the middle and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. The chance for any rain remains low, but changes will arrive as early as this evening. Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s.

Rain chances will begin to rise past sundown and by the overnight we’ll have scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. This will begin a stretch of scattered showers and thunderstorms with mild temperatures that will last through mid-week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows will be near 70.

It won’t be until Thursday that a cold front sweeps through and finally clears us out. By Friday it will definitely feel like fall as highs will be in the 60s and lows will be in the 40s!

In the tropics, Pablo is in the northeast Atlantic and there is a disturbance not too far away from Pablo. Neither are a threat to the US. The tropics are otherwise quiet.