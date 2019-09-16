Quiet, warm evening, record heat for mid-week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A few spotty showers will be possible early Monday evening, but more of our area will miss out. A few clouds will stick around as we head into the night with temperatures falling through the 80s and into the mid 70s by Tuesday morning.



If you think it’s been hot lately, well we’ve got some even warmer numbers in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some drier air aloft will mix down to the surface during the afternoon hours. This drier air will heat up quickly allowing air temperatures to climb into the middle and upper 90s for many spots. Coastal communities may be helped out by a sea breeze. Rain chances again will be at 10% or less.



The heat continues Wednesday with some spots flirting with the century mark. By Thursday, a weak backdoor cold front will bring in just enough moisture to give us a 30-40% chance of some mainly afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures long-term will run in the lower 90s with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.