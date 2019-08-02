Quiet nights and daytime thunderstorms on repeat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Wash, rinse, then repeat. That’s what our weather will bring us into the weekend. For tonight we’ll see a few showers linger past sundown, but the trend will be rain fading away and by the overnight, our skies will be mostly dry with lows near 73. It’s more heat with scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, heat index values will be near 100, and the chance a shower or thunderstorm finds you will be just under 50/50. The weather we get tomorrow will be more of the same to end the weekend and start the new work-week or wash, rinse, repeat.

In the tropics, we are only tracking one disturbance. It’s in the central Atlantic. Yesterday, it had a high chance of developing, but today it only has a medium chance. Projections keep this away from the Gulf, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it. As of now, it’s not a threat.