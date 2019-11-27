Quiet night ahead with picture perfect weather for Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The cold front that moved through the region Wednesday will continue moving away from the Gulf Coast allowing for a drier and slightly cooler air mass to settle in.

Temperatures will hold in the 60s through the evening under clearing skies. A light northeast wind will develop with temperatures falling to around 50 by Thursday morning.

Our Thanksgiving forecast couldn’t be nicer. High pressure will keep the region nice a quiet. Temperatures will climb to just shy of 70 with light winds and low humidity. The fair-weather pattern will stick around into Friday as well.

Clouds will begin to increase through the first half of the weekend ahead of our next rain maker. Some showers and isolated storms will be possible Sunday, followed by a push of cooler air.