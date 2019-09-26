Quiet night ahead with more record heat in store for Friday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another day of record heat. Pensacola set a new record high temperature and Mobile came very close. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably warm through the end of the week and for the upcoming weekend.



Temperatures will cool steadily through the night. We will keep in a very small shower chance early, but after sunset, the region will likely remain dry. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will continue to fall through the 80s and into the lower 70s. Expect another comfortable start Friday morning.



On Friday, temperatures will once again rise rapidly. We could be setting new high temperature records for many Gulf Coast communities. Highs will top out in the middle 90s with light winds. Coastal communities will likely stay a touch cooler thanks to the sea breeze. With stable air aloft, rain chances will likely remain low at less than 10%.



No major changes are anticipated long term with a persistent ridge of high pressure over the southeast U.S. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the low to mid 90s and morning lows in the lower 70s.