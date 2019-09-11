Quiet night ahead with more heat for mid-week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will hold in the 70s through the night under a mostly clear sky. Winds will stay light and out of the east.

Some drier air will move in aloft allowing for a good supply of sunshine. This also means temperatures will likely climb quickly. Highs will range from the lower 90s near the coast to the upper 90s inland. Some clouds will build by midday and a few showers and storms may pop up after 1 PM. Most of the area will miss out on the rain.

We will likely be stuck in this hot and mostly dry weather pattern for the rest of the work week. Some changes will come for the weekend as a tropical wave moves into the the Gulf. This will help to increase moisture locally elevating rain chances. Rain chances will climb to 40% Saturday and 50% by Sunday. Temperatures will dial back into the upper 80s to around 90.