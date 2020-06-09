Preliminary Cristobal storm total rainfall

A portion of the NWS Mobile preliminary storm total rainfall from Cristobal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Cristobal dumped plenty of rain along our stretch of the Gulf Coast. With our annual rainfall deficit nearing 9 to 10 inches in some spots, this will likely help our drought situation.

For the full list of preliminary storm total rainfall amounts from the National Weather Service, head to https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=MOB&issuedby=MOB&product=PNS&format=CI&version=1&glossary=0

A quick breakdown shows most places in the southwestern parts of our viewing area received 5 to 8 inches of rain where the northeastern counties received 1 to 3 inches of rain. The highest total in these reports was 8.88 inches from a personal weather station. The least amount of rainfall was 1.46 inches from an automatic weather station.

If you would like to report a rainfall total, please contact the National Weather Service in Mobile. Keep in mind this list is preliminary.

