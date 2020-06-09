Preliminary Cristobal storm total rainfall

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics
A portion of the NWS Mobile preliminary storm total rainfall from Cristobal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Cristobal dumped plenty of rain along our stretch of the Gulf Coast. With our annual rainfall deficit nearing 9 to 10 inches in some spots, this will likely help our drought situation.

For the full list of preliminary storm total rainfall amounts from the National Weather Service, head to https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=MOB&issuedby=MOB&product=PNS&format=CI&version=1&glossary=0 

A quick breakdown shows most places in the southwestern parts of our viewing area received 5 to 8 inches of rain where the northeastern counties received 1 to 3 inches of rain. The highest total in these reports was 8.88 inches from a personal weather station. The least amount of rainfall was 1.46 inches from an automatic weather station.

If you would like to report a rainfall total, please contact the National Weather Service in Mobile. Keep in mind this list is preliminary.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories