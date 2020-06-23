Power lines down in Fairhope due to wind gusts

FAIRHOPE, Aka. (WKRG) – Power lines are down in Fairhope after severe wind gusts blew through the area near County Road 13 and County Road 32.
Baldwin County EMC is reporting seven broken power line poles, causing outages. It could take around three hours to restore.
