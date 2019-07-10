Potential Tropical Cyclone Two; Forecast to become a hurricane in northwestern Gulf

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to track Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. Not much has changed overall with the disturbance, but this designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue watches, warnings, and a track forecast. A hurricane watch extends for most of the Louisiana Coastline with a storm surge watch over the same locations.

A tropical depression will likely form in the Gulf later tonight or by tomorrow as it continues west in the northern Gulf. The depression will likely develop into tropical storm Barry as it sits over the warm Gulf waters. The latest projections have the system strengthening into a hurricane before landfall somewhere between the LA/TX line and southeastern Louisiana.

With the latest forecast updates, impacts to our area have not changed. Our impacts will come in the form of flooding rain, rough surf, high risk of rip currents and a small threat of damaging winds and/or an isolated brief tornado.

Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 5″-7″ near the coast. Rainfall totals won’t be a significant farther inland at 2″-4″. These projections are based on widespread totals, and it is possible that a heavy band of rain could bring double this amount to any single spot. A flash flood watch starts tomorrow and lasts through the weekend.

A high surf advisory, high risk of rip currents and coastal flood watch last from Thursday through Sunday. We could see water levels three feet above normal, especially during high tide. Waves will also be 5-8 feet. This could cause coastal flooding. A high risk of rip currents means deadly rip currents are likely. Remember, double red flags mean the water is off limits.

Friday, parts of the News 5 area are under a marginal risk for severe weather. Some of the stronger thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts. As typical with tropical systems in the Gulf, it is also possible for a few isolated weak tornadoes to form on the outer bands of this system. This could also be the case Saturday depending on the eventual track.

As for tonight, keep the umbrella handy as there will be a 60% chance for more thunderstorms with lows near 76. Tomorrow will bring times of heavy rain and highs in the upper 80s.