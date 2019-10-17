Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen forecast to become Nestor Thursday Night
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen in the Gulf of Mexico.
As of 4:00 PM CT, the disturbance has not yet formed a well-defined circulation center. Therefore, the system cannot yet be called a tropical or subtropical cyclone. The disturbance is already producing tropical storm winds and is expected to become Tropical Storm or Subtropical Storm Nestor Thursday night.
The storm will begin racing northeast toward the Northeastern Gulf Coast. Conditions will begin deteriorating Friday night with clouds, gusty winds, and bands of heavy rain. This will last through the night and into Saturday morning. Some parts of the Gulf Coast, particularly the Florida Panhandle, could receive 2-5” of rain with wind gusts over 50 mph.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Aucilla River in Florida.
A Coast Flood Advisory is in effect for the entire Northeastern Gulf Coast through Saturday morning. 1-2’ of water rise will be possible especially during times of high tide.