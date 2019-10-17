Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen forecast to become Nestor Thursday Night

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered clouds will linger through the evening as a cold front continues sliding south into the Gulf of Mexico. A cooler air mass will work into the region overnight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s with Thursday morning lows bottoming out in the lower 50s. Coastal spots will start Thursday in the upper 50s while inland locations could fall into the 40s. A light breeze will make it feel just a touch cooler.

High pressure will stay in control Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will top off in the lower and middle 70s. Temps will stay below average through the end of the work week.

We are watch an area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The system has a medium chance of becoming a tropical cyclone as it moves northeast. Regardless of development, rain chances will rise for Saturday as the low swings by.

Another cold front is slated to arrive Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely early next week with some cooler air moving in for the middle of next week.