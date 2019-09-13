Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forecast to stay east of the Gulf and eventually become a hurricane

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone NINE in the southern Bahamas.

It’s a Potential Tropical Cyclone because it does not have a closed center of circulation with the, but it is anticipated that the system will likely organize and become a tropical storm by the weekend. A tropical cyclone is just an organized tropical low pressure like a depression, storm or hurricane. The next name on the list in Humberto.

The current forecast moves the system northwest toward the east coast of Florida, but it’s unlikely we see a landfall based on the current forecast. From there the storm will turn north heading in the general direction of southern Georgia. From there it will move east away from the southeast coast. Areas along the East Coast still need to keep an eye on things.

At this point, PTC 9 is expected to stay well east of the Gulf, meaning we won’t see any direct impacts. It will indirectly affect our weather though being on the west side of circulation giving us a north wind. Our predominately dry skies with only a handful of daytime showers will persist through most of next week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are two tropical waves. Both very far from land and neither a threat at the moment. We’ll continue to follow.