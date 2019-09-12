Potential Tropical Cyclone NINE forecast to become a Tropical Storm

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is not issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone NINE in the southern Bahamas.

Air Force Reconnaissance aircraft flying in the disturbance has yet to find a closed center of circulation with the system, but it is anticipated that the system will likely organize and become a tropical storm by the weekend.

The current forecast moves the system northwest toward the east coast of Florida potentially making landfall by Saturday evening. From there the storm will turn north heading in the general direction of southern Georgia.

There is still uncertainty in the forecast 3-5 days out. A more eastward track would mean a drier weekend and next week for the northern Gulf coast. Any shift to the west in this forecast track would mean higher rain chances. We will continue to keep you updated.