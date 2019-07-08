Possible tropical system in Gulf of Mexico and continued heat

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Monday!

Today is another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Please continue to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade during outdoor activities. Only a few of us will get a cooling shower or thunderstorm at 30% coverage.

Tomorrow and early in your work week are more of the same summer-like pattern with highs in the 90s and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

As for the tropical development…the National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of formation within 5 days to 80%. This system is projected to move to the northern Gulf of Mexico by mid-week and develop into a possible tropical depression or tropical storm. By late Friday or Saturday it is forecasted to move into SE Louisiana. The main threat as of now is heavy rainfall (5-7 in). Check out the full updated here: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/tropics-update/