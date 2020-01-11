NWS Birmingham reports 3 dead in Pickens County

UDPATE (12:20 p.m.) – NWS Birmingham reports three people are dead on in Pickens County.

UPDATE (12:08 p.m.) — Cancellations for the Tornado Watch has been announced by NWS Birmingham.

The following tweet was posted:

UPDATE (11:42 a.m.) — NWS Birmingham tweeted out more details surrounding the confirmed tornado damage near Carrollton in Pickens County.

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Sister station WIAT reports that there is a possible tornado on the ground in Western Alabama in Pickens County.

