NWS Birmingham reports 3 dead in Pickens County

UDPATE (12:20 p.m.) – NWS Birmingham reports three people are dead on in Pickens County.

😢 Folks, PLEASE take these warnings seriously! We have now confirmed 3 fatalities near Carrollton in Pickens County. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 11, 2020

UPDATE (12:08 p.m.) — Cancellations for the Tornado Watch has been announced by NWS Birmingham.

The following tweet was posted:

The Tornado Watch has been CANCELLED for Pickens, Lamar & Marion Counties. The severe has ended there. — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 11, 2020

UPDATE (11:42 a.m.) — NWS Birmingham tweeted out more details surrounding the confirmed tornado damage near Carrollton in Pickens County.

Confirmed damage with 1 injury near Carrollton in Pickens County. — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 11, 2020

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Sister station WIAT reports that there is a possible tornado on the ground in Western Alabama in Pickens County.

