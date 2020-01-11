NWS Birmingham reports 3 dead in Pickens County

UDPATE (12:20 p.m.) – NWS Birmingham reports three people are dead on in Pickens County.
UPDATE (12:08 p.m.) — Cancellations for the Tornado Watch has been announced by NWS Birmingham.
The following tweet was posted:
UPDATE (11:42 a.m.) — NWS Birmingham tweeted out more details surrounding the confirmed tornado damage near Carrollton in Pickens County.
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Sister station WIAT reports that there is a possible tornado on the ground in Western Alabama in Pickens County.
News 5 will update as soon as we get more details.
LATEST STORIES:
- Multiple traffic lights out in Bay Minette
- 8,000 without power in Baldwin, Escambia counties
- Wildlife rehab group says golfers beat opossum blind on Hilton Head course
- Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27
- Storm knocks down tree, power lines in Clarke County