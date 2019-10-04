Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Our abnormally hot weather pattern looks to begin breaking down this weekend.
A few showers and storms will linger into the evening. Skies will become partly cloudy through the overnight period. Expect very light winds will temperatures falling into the lower 70s by Saturday morning.
A weak frontal boundary will linger across the region Saturday. With some daytime heating, a few showers and storms will pop up after 2 PM. The overall rain chances will hover around 20%. Afternoon highs will likely top out in the lower 90s, still well above average.
We are track a strong cold front slated to push into the region next week. The coverage of showers and storms will likely be greater Sunday afternoon. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible. The cold front will push across the area Monday leading to a solid 60% chance of showers and storms.
A cooler, more seasonable air mass will arrive for the second half of next week. Highs will top out in the lower and middle 80s with morning lows in the 60s.
Pop-Up Storms This Evening and this Weekend
