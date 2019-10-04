Pop-Up Storms This Evening and this Weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This is the hottest October start on record for the Central Gulf Coast. Temperatures in Mobile and Pensacola have shattered records for the last three days. Records could fall again on Friday.

We will keep a few clouds around through the early evening and into the nighttime hours. Winds will go very light at less than 5 miles per hour. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s.

A weak cold front will begin to enter the region during the afternoon hours for Friday. Prior to that, temperatures are expected to soar back into the middle and upper 90s. A few pop-up afternoon showers will be possible Friday, but most of the area will likely miss out.

We are still tracking a stronger front that looks to affect the Gulf Coast on Monday. Rain chances will rise Sunday and Monday as the front closes in. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely for the second half of Monday. By Tuesday, temperatures will dial back closer to seasonal levels. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s with morning lows in the 60s.