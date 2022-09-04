MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms linger this evening with an unsettled pattern continuing into the work week.

There are spotty showers and storms mainly north of I-10 this evening, but those will wind down into the later evening hours tonight. Temperatures will drop overnight into the low- to mid-70’s with upper-70’s along the coastline. Labor Day will bring the chance for pop-up thunderstorms especially into the afternoon, and temperatures will remain very seasonable in the mid- to upper-80’s.

Scattered downpours will continue throughout the next week as plumes of moisture will continue to funnel into the area from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will drop slightly by the end of the week with increased rain chances, but overnight low’s will remain in the low- to mid-70’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking 3 systems. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands and is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, so it will move away from our area. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation. There are no current threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.