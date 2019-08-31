PM T-Storms, Hurricane Dorian Brings Us Dry Weather Next Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Dorian is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and still threatening the east coast of Florida, however models have continued to shift the track east. There is a decent chance now the storm will turn north before directly striking Florida and threaten the Georgia, South Carolina or North Carolina coast.
Hurricane Dorian will NOT impact our weather directly, but will bring drier air to us by creating a northerly flow over the area. That means we can eliminate rain chances for most of next week but will have to keep high in the 90’s.
Today we had a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs near 90. Carbon copy for tomorrow with a 60% rain chance and a high near 90. Rain chances decrease on Monday to 20% and no rain expected Tuesday -Saturday with highs in the lower 90’s.