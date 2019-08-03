PM Storms again for Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Pretty typical summer time weather over the next few. That mean highs in the lower 90’s and low in the lower 70’s. your chance of seeing an afternoon thunderstorm is about 50% on Sunday and 60% on Monday as moisture in the atmosphere has been increasing with a southerly wind. Some storms will have frequent lightning and since the upper level winds are weak storms may not move that much and produce heavy rain fall in spots. We saw a few rain totals approaching 3 inches today in spots where storms did not move much. Rain totals could approach the 3-5 inch range again in isolated spots again on Sunday and Monday under the storms that do form.

Rain chances decrease to 40% for Tuesday and Wednesday and then to 30% for Thursday through Saturday as our atmosphere starts to dry out a little bit with less of a southerly wind. Temperatures remain in the lower 90’s for highs and lower 70’s for lows all week.



An unorganized tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic shows no signs of development and the NHC only gives it a 20% chance of developing in the next 48 hours and 20% over the next 5 days.

