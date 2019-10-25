Weather Aware Day: Strong thunderstorms & heavy rain today

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Be ready for the rain today Gulf Coast. Most folks will pick up at least an inch of rain, but higher rain totals are more likely farther west. Mobile and Washington Counties along with our Mississippi Counties are included in a Flash Flood Watch. 2-4’ of rain is likely and 6” of rain + is possible.

The western half of the News 5 area is included in a marginal risk for severe weather today. A marginal risk is level 1 of 5 and is at the bottom of the severe outlook scale meaning severe weather is possible even though it’s not likely. Heavy rain, strong winds, and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Be weather aware as you go through your day if you are included in the marginal risk.

The chance wet weather finds you during the course of the day is 80% and while it may not rain all day, there’s the chance you get multiple rounds of wet weather so be careful out on the roadways. It’s going to be a mild day. We start off in the 60s and only climb to the middle 70s.

We’ll take that 80% chance for rain through tonight and lows only fall to around 70. More wet weather is on tap for Saturday at a 70% chance with highs near 80. On Sunday, the cold front that is bringing us all this rain will slowly be working through our area. This may mean a few showers early on, but we should see clearing by the afternoon. We’ll drop rain chances to 20% on Sunday and highs will reach the middle 70s.

Into next week it’s seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s, mornings start near 60, but by the end of next week, our next front will be on the way. We could be talking about a chilly Halloween!

In the tropics we continue to track the disturbance in the western Gulf. This has a high chance it develops into a depression. If it develops it will be short-lived as it will get absorbed by the cold front inching towards us. This doesn’t appear to be a threat, but it will add more moisture to the equation with this front. If it becomes a brief tropical storm, the next name on the list is Olga.