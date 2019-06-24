Weather Aware: Chance of severe weather Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, for those heading out tonight keep the umbrella nearby just in case as there’ll be a 1 in 5 chance a shower finds you early on. Past midnight our skies will be mostly dry and it will be warm with lows near 75.

The heat gets cranked up again tomorrow with highs around 93. Skies will be partly cloudy, but there will be some relief in the form of rain at a 30% chance for scattered thunderstorms. There’s a small risk we could see a strong to severe thunderstorm capable of damaging winds. The entire area is included in a marginal risk. That’s level 1 of 5 and is at the low end of the scale. Severe weather isn’t likely, but it can’t be ruled out either.

For those without rain the heat index may be around 105, so stay cool. Your Wednesday will be nearly a carbon copy of tomorrow, but rain chances bump up slightly into the end of the week.

At the beach the high risk for rip currents will ease the next few days, but continue to be cautious if you decide to get into the water. Rip current safety tips can be found on our website.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way through at least this week.