Pleasant fall weather; Sebastien moving north into Central Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, we’re halfway through the work-week! Our forecast headlines include a chilly morning, seasonable afternoons, and a weekend cold front.

For early today, an extra layer like a sweater is likely the way to go, but it’s a bit warmer than yesterday morning. Out the door temperatures will be in the 40s in most spots. Skies will be dry.

We warm up nicely today, very similar to yesterday. By noon, we’ll be in the upper 60s and we’ll top out in the lower 70s which is seasonable. No worries of any rain today, you’ll likely just notice a few more clouds.

Tonight is quiet again, but you’ll feel a change. Instead of lows in the 40s, it mostly lows in the 50s. This will be due to higher humidity that will start working in.

Tomorrow afternoon brings a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances stay away though. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s.

Friday is when we’ll begin to really feel the influence of the front. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and by Friday night we get showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will be possible through Friday night through the early half of Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon we’ll be clearing and cooling. We may reach our high temperature early in the day on Saturday. For the end of the weekend into next week, temperatures will be back to being below seasonable averages with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Skies remain dry through Monday, but most models are suggesting another cold front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. This may bring us another chill into Thanksgiving, but it’s not a guarantee at this point, stay tuned!

Tropical storm Sebastien has developed northeast of the Lesser Antilles. It may strengthen some as it moves north, but it will likely fade away by the end of the week. It’s not a threat to the United States or any land for that matter. The rest of the tropics are quiet, but this is a reminder, the hurricane season isn’t over just yet. Thankfully, other than Sebastien, the tropics are quiet.