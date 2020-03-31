Photos: Viewer says Lucedale home was destroyed by tornado

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A viewer tells WKRG News 5 her neighbor’s home in Lucedale was destroyed by Tuesday morning’s Tornado.

Angela Kohn sent these photos to the WKRG Facebook page. The damage is on Highway 612 in the Lucedale area. WKRG News 5’s Katarina Luketich is on the way and will update the situation when she arrives.

