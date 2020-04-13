PHOTOS: Storms leave damage in Boaz, flooding across North Alabama

Strong storms left behind heavy damage in northeast Alabama Sunday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a tornado-warned storm passed through the Boaz area. People began posting images of the aftermath online shortly afterward.

Boaz police were asking people to stay off the roads because of downed trees and power lines.

Significant damage in Boaz. This is 431 Denson rd area @simpsonwhnt @ChristinaWHNTwx pic.twitter.com/J0szyTCsEG — chad c (@cwcofield) April 12, 2020

More damage from Boaz. The red building is the wrestling arena in Boaz just south of Denson Rd. Heavy damage in area. @simpsonwhnt @ChristinaWHNTwx pic.twitter.com/IELURTUIaT — chad c (@cwcofield) April 13, 2020

Storm Debris on US431 both dir. @ MP 278.8 near Sardis Cutoff Rd in Etowah County. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/kVkzxWMWNr — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) April 13, 2020

As the sun went down, crews were working to clear trees and damage on Old Denson Road in Boaz.

This video from a viewer shows trees down on Old Denson Road right after the storm moved through the area.

The weather also brought heavy rain that began to lead to flooding all across the area.

There was storm damage and flooding in the Walnut Grove area of Etowah County.

In Morgan County, flash flooding caused water to come rushing over Highway 67 in the Ryan community.

Extremely flooded road all around Eva Vinemont area County Roads 1459, 1492 1437, 1435.. @whnt @spann pic.twitter.com/ulstzQa2fA — Jeremy H. Oden (@JeremyHOdenPSC) April 13, 2020

LATEST STORIES: