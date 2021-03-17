PHOTOS: Storm destroys home in Clarke County, damages four others

Radar

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A home on Campbells Landing Road in northwest Clarke County was destroyed after storms rolled through the county Wednesday afternoon.

Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite reports two people were injured and four other homes were damaged just to the northwest of Campbell in Clarke County.

The two injured are reportedly a mother and child, the kid is younger than 3-years-old. We are told the injuries are scrapes and bruises and they did not have to go to the hospital.

