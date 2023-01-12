(WKRG) — Strong storms swept through south Alabama Thursday morning and afternoon, damaging homes, snapping trees and tearing up power lines. WKRG News 5 is tracking damage across the area.

Just before 1 p.m., reports of damage to homes and downed power lines south of Mount Vernon came in just as a tornado warning expired for that area. The Weather Beast was soon on the scene. We captured startling scenes of storm damage in the Movico, Ala. community.

Further south down Highway 43 near the Axis community, WKRG News 5 viewers found power lines mangled, trees snapped and buildings damaged.