Photo taken by Emily Harrison from Atmore Photo taken by Jesse Langele from Rabun

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The First Alert Storm Team is tracking isolated severe storms ongoing throughout the day on Tuesday. A few early Tuesday morning produced large hail.

Reports came in showing quarter sized to ping pong sized hail falling in Rabun (Baldwin County) and Atmore (Escambia County) from a severe warned storm very early Tuesday morning. Some are even reporting up to half dollar or golf ball sized hail in spots.

Video taken by Madison Mcghee from Atmore

If you can safely send us your hail pictures, please do! Also please place an object such as a coin or ruler so we can report the size.