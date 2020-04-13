CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.
CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.
LATEST WEATHER
- PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage
- Gov. Edwards set to tour N. Louisiana storm damage Monday
- Governor Tate Reeves Declares State of Emergency for Easter Sunday Storms
- Daphne Edgewood Neighborhood holds Easter Sunday Service
- Gulf Coast COVID-19 peak update, projected deaths drop again