PHOTOS: Clarke County storm damage

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – As reported Friday night, most of the damage in Clarke County appeared to be in the Sandflat Road/Highway 154 area of Thomasville.

Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite is assessing the damage this morning in the daylight.

Friday night a strong storm pushed through the area causing damages to several homes. Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day says the biggest issue was with trees across the road. He reports at least 25 trees across roads, with more trees down on properties in the area.

By 10 p.m. crews were able to remove the trees from the roads.

We’re told a family was trapped at one point, but they eventually made it to safety. Luckily, no injuries reported.