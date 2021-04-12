Pensacola brewery begins rebuilding process after storms cause major damage

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Emerald Republic Brewing Company is in the process of rebuilding after severe weather over the weekend caused devastating damage to the brewery.

The brewery’s co-owner Veronique Zayas said about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, she started getting calls and messages on Emerald Republic’s Facebook business page from people saying to check out the damage.

“We came down here right away and were met with a missing roof,” Zayas said.

Photos of the brewery’s damage quickly circulated social media Saturday as one of the hardest-hit businesses from the weekend’s storms.

The missing roof and heavy rain caused water damage inside the brewery. Damage to brewing equipment is still be assessed.

“I know the area had a little bit of a heads up that there could be severe weather,” Zayas said. “Nobody thinks this is actually going to happen outside of hurricane season.”

Zayas said she’s hopeful insurance will cover all the damage, but the brewery could be closed for three to six months.

After already suffering damage from Hurricane Sally and the COVID-19 pandemic causing a strain on the business, the new damage is just another obstacle the business will have to overcome, Zayas said.

“I think everything hit around yesterday at some point when shock kind of sets in,” she said. “You don’t ever think these things to ever happen.”

Zayas said she and the brewery staff appreciate the support from the community. The brewery will lean on their support when Emerald Republic eventually reopens.

“When things like this happen, we would not want to be in any other city because that’s what Pensacola does. They rally around their people, they support their businesses and their neighbors,” she said. “Just thank you. (The support) has been amazing.”

Zayas said the brewery’s customers should stay tuned to the Emerald Republic Brewing Company Facebook page for updates on a reopening.