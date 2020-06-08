Pensacola Beach crews clean up sandy mess Cristobal left behind

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — For the most part, Pensacola Beach saw minor impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal Sunday when compared to the rest of the Gulf Coast.

However, crews were out Monday morning at Pensacola Beach cleaning up the sandy mess Cristobal left behind.

Mounds of sand displaced due to the winds seen at Pensacola Beach Sunday lined the edge of the Casino Beach parking lot. Crews used a plow the move the sand that littered the Casino Beach pavilion area.

Sand piles lined the barriers of the pavilion area. Sand was also seen in the parking lot.

News 5 has not received any reports of major damage caused by Cristobal at Pensacola Beach.

Winds were still noticeable at the beach Monday morning, but as of noon, there were blue skies. There is, however, a red flag flying. This means officials want beach goers to stay out of the water.

