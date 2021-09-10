Peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Watching two potential storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As we enter the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season we are closely watching two potential storms one of which currently over Honduras that has a 70% chance of forming in the western Gulf of Mexico within the next five days. We will keep you updated with the latest information as it moves into the Gulf.

Another disturbance over the western coast of Africa also has a 70% chance of forming out in the eastern Atlantic. There is currently no threat to the United States.